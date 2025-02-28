Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford is going nowhere. While the Los Angeles Rams granted the Super Bowl champion quarterback permission to seek a potential trade, that move isn’t going down.

On Friday, the Rams emerged to announce that Stafford will stay in Tinseltown. After leading the Rams to two consecutive playoff appearances, Stafford and the team will hope to make it a third in 2025.

The Rams announced Stafford’s return to the team with a celebratory post on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

Quoting Jay-Z, the Rams made it very clear that their star quarterback isn’t available.

Stafford ranks as one of the best quarterbacks of his era. The former No. 1 overall pick out of the University of Georgia landed in LA after the 2020 NFL season. The Detroit Lions, who drafted Stafford in 2009 and kept him for his first twelve season sin the league, dealt the quarterback to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, another former No. 1 overall pick. That trade sent off shockwaves throughout the NFL, and then produced immediate results.

Stafford gave the Rams juice and helped power them to their first Super Bowl championship since the 1999 season. The Rams have then made the playoffs in the last two seasons, only missing in the 2022 season after their Super Bowl title.

As the Rams continue to trend upward, keeping Stafford around makes a lot of sense for them. Despite leaving him out there, that they pulled Stafford back signals a confident bunch in 2025.

We’ll see if Stafford and the Rams can make noise again this season.