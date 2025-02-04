Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) practices before the NFC wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Cooper Kupp has played his last down for the Los Angeles Rams, he announced Monday.

The former third-round pick has played his entire career for the Rams, but his time in Tinseltown is over. Kupp revealed on Monday night that the team has decided to part ways with the former Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Kupp made the shocking announcement of the Rams’ decision on social media.

“I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships,” Kupp said.

While he admits he doesn’t agree with the decision, but said that because it’s out of his control, there’s only so much he can do.

“I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember,” he said on X.

Kupp has been one of the best Rams receivers of the century, among a list of Hall of Famers or future ones. His contributions in LA helped the team win the Super Bowl in the 2021-22 season.

But now, that era is over. So we’ll see who steps up to get Cooper Kupp.