Sitting at 2-4 on the season, the Los Angeles Rams desperately need to turn things around quickly if they want to compete in the NFC. But instead, they are reportedly more focused on selling some of their top talent ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

The Rams have had a tough go of it this season. Star wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp have missed significant time with injuries, which has clearly impacted their success offensively.

Kupp is set to return to action soon for the Rams. But before he does, he may actually be dealt to another team instead.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Rams are reportedly open to the idea of trading Kupp instead of having him on the team to potentially compete for the remainder of the season.

The Rams have an aging roster that isn’t getting younger. But instead of going “all in”, it seems like they may be opting to get what they can for some of their top players.

Kupp has a lengthy track record of being one of the best wide receivers in all of football when healthy. So naturally, there could be plenty of interested teams should the Rams actually attempt to trade him.

Naturally, this report led to a ton of fans taking to social media to call for their favorite team to make a move for Kupp.

“49ers, do the right thing,” one fan wrote.

“This is very enticing for Dallas but we know it won’t happen,” another fan wrote.

“He’s a Pittsburgh Steeler,” a Pittsburgh Steelers fan wrote.

At the very least, this report will be interesting to monitor as we approach the trade deadline.

