May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Davante Adams (17) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams moved on from franchise cornerstone wide receiver Cooper Kupp this offseason. In an effort to help replace Kupp’s production and help out veteran quarterback Matt Stafford, the Rams added wide receiver Davante Adams.

Rams’ wide receiver coach Eric Yarber is all smiles when it comes to his new receiving corps.

“He’s all that was advertised, everything I thought he was and what the coaches thought he was, he is,” Yarber said of Adams, via the Rams’ official website. “He’s been a great leader in that room, mentoring the younger guys, being vulnerable, telling them about his struggles early on, helping them out however he can.