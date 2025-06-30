The Los Angeles Rams moved on from franchise cornerstone wide receiver Cooper Kupp this offseason. In an effort to help replace Kupp’s production and help out veteran quarterback Matt Stafford, the Rams added wide receiver Davante Adams.
Rams’ wide receiver coach Eric Yarber is all smiles when it comes to his new receiving corps.
“He’s all that was advertised, everything I thought he was and what the coaches thought he was, he is,” Yarber said of Adams, via the Rams’ official website. “He’s been a great leader in that room, mentoring the younger guys, being vulnerable, telling them about his struggles early on, helping them out however he can.
“They see a great player in Davante, so you think that he’s never had struggles. And he was vulnerable enough in our meeting room to say, ‘Hey man, early on in my career I struggled, man. I almost doubted myself.’
“And for a future Hall of Famer to say that, and these young guys, if they’re starting to struggle, they know that he struggled before, that’s invaluable.”
Head coach Matt LaFluer spoke about the Rams’ other star receiver, Puka Nacua flourishing in his new role as one of the leaders of the team and trusting his skills more than ever before.
“I think if we watched his routes on air from a year ago, I think he’s cutting a little bit better than he was a year ago,” he said. “I think he’s breaking down a little bit better. He’s always had incredible hands, that’s an elite skill set of his, on top of toughness and his physicality, but I think he’s even more confident in it.”
If the Rams can put everything together, there’s no reason they can’t make a deep playoff run this season.