One of the few remaining quarterback battles to this point in training camp involved the Las Vegas Raiders. And now there is one more fewer, with Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce announcing that Gardner Minshew will be Las Vegas’ starting quarterback for the 2024 season.

“Myself, [Tom] Telesco and Luke Getsy discussed it this morning,” Pierce said, according to the team’s official website. “A lot of things went into it. It wasn’t based off of last night. There’s a lot of factors. We feel like Gardner gives us the best opportunity to get off to a fast start.”

The Raiders acquired Minshew as a free agent this past offseason, signing the former Washington State star to a two-year, $25 million contract. The former Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts signal-caller had been competing with Aidan O’Connell for the Raiders’ starting quarterback gig before being announced as Las Vegas’ starter on Sunday.

While Pierce said the decision wasn’t based off a single game, Minshew completed 10 of his 21 pass attempts for 95 yards in the Raiders’ 27-12 preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. O’Connell, meanwhile, completed 14 of 20 pass attempts for 96 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the exhibition.

Following the game, Pierce indicated that he was ready to announce his team’s starting quarterback in the near future.