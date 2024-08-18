Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell have been competing for the Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback role this upcoming season, and it sounds like the team is getting ready to announce a decision.

During a press conference following Saturday night’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said that it is time for the team to name a starting quarterback and that the announcement will happen “within the next couple days.”

“We’ve seen enough reps, two games,” Pierce said according to Pro Football Talk. “Our guys are not playing in the third preseason game, our starters, so we’ll sleep on it and make a decision within the next couple days.”

Pierce said that the decision will come down to the total body of work for each of the players.

“It’s going to be everything,” Pierce said. “I’m going all the way back to OTAs, minicamp, training camp, two preseason games, there’s going to be a lot of factors, command of the offense, operational part, efficiency, turnovers is huge — taking care of the football is important for our team.”

Both quarterbacks have battled throughout OTAs and now into the preseason games. We’ll have to see who emerges as the starter.

