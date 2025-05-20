Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Ashton Jeanty was undeniably one of the most exciting players in college football last season, which was evidenced by him finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting despite not playing in one of the Power 4 conferences.

Jeanty was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in this spring’s NFL draft, and there’s little reason to believe his success won’t translate to the next level. However, the electrifying running back may look a little different on the field than he did last season at Boise State.

Jeanty has stood straight up with his hands to his side in the backfield before the snap since high school, per ESPN, a stance many have compared to Michael Myers, the infamous Hollywood villain from the “Halloween” franchise.

The stance clearly hasn’t hurt his production on the field, considering he rushed for 2,601 yards last season, the second-most yards in a single season in college football history, behind only Barry Sanders’ 2,628 in the 1988 season.

Still, Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly wants Jeanty to change his pre-snap stance at the professional level.

Jeanty revealed that Kelly asked him if he’d played basketball. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I play basketball, you know I can dunk and all that,'” Jeanty said. “He’s like, ‘OK, show me how you would guard me,’ and he’s acting like he’s holding the ball.”

Jeanty demonstrated the stance to Kay Adams in an appearance on the Up and Adams Show and said that Kelly told him, “That’s exactly why you have to be down in your running back stance.”

That doesn’t mean Jeanty is giving up on bringing the infamous stance to the pro level.

“I’m going to try and persuade him one day. I got to earn my stripes and make some plays first, but I don’t think it’s going to be the end.”