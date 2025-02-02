Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are hard at work making sure the people in the building are the right voices to instill a lasting and winning culture after multiple disappointing seasons since relocating from Oakland, California.

The Raiders welcome Tom Brady, the most decorated NFL player of all time, into their ownership group, and have given the legendary quarterback a ton of say in the decision-making at the top of the organization.

Brady’s first major move was to bring in another legendary NFL figure.

After a brief retirement, the Raiders hired Pete Carroll as their next head coach. In his introductory press conference, Carroll revealed that Brady will continue to be crucial to Las Vegas’s future success.

“It’s our mission to build this football team up around the quarterback position. This isn’t the only spot,” Carroll said in the press conference.

“We happen to have the greatest of all time to help us, and to see clearly, and we’re going to lean on Tom as much as we possibly can for his insights because nobody has the insights that he has. He’s that unique.”

Now, Brady is back at work, carrying out the next step of his plan to help turn around the Raiders organization, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

“The Raiders interviewed Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson for their vacant offensive coordinator position, sources tell (NFL on CBS). Johnson, who’s worked closely with C.J. Stroud these 2 seasons, is a candidate for the Texans OC job along with the interest from Pete Carroll,” reported CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones on Saturday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Might be a Rooney Rule but I hope we give him serious consideration. Biggest knock on him is lack of experience which Carroll more than makes up for,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Do you think he’s a legitimate interview given all the (nonsense) that we’ve seen during this coaching cycle? As a Raider fan I would hope you would be It would be nice to get some new blood,” another fan added.

“I would like this hire if we are developing a young QB,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see who Brady and Carroll end up selecting for the role.