The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get things turned around and establish the winning culture that has been absent from the franchise since relocating from Oakland to Las Vegas.

To do this, the Raiders have welcomed some proven winners into the fold, such as Tom Brady, who joined the organization as a minority owner last season, and Pete Carroll, who will be the Raiders’ head coach.

Shockingly, Brady and the front office are taking their time when it comes to extending a critical piece of the team’s offense.

“The #Raiders have yet to begin contract extension talks with LT Kolton Miller, per sources — which is a bit surprising. He’s in the final year of his deal making $12.3M in 2025, while the top of the OT market is more than double that.

“Miller’s been one of the league’s best and most durable tackles, anchoring a line that’s had constant turnover. Would imagine it becomes a priority for Vegas soon enough,” reported FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“So other teams wait to sign their best players too. The way the media reports it, you would think the Cowboys were the only team that did this,” one Cowboys fan wrote on Twitter.

“Promise you there is more important things than extending anyone right now(the draft that is next week) there will be extension talks this is just an over reaction,” another fan added.

“Trade him . We taking a tackle in the first anyways,” someone else added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.