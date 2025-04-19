Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders have been making moves all offseason to get things turned around as quickly as possible. After bringing in legendary football coach Pete Carroll as the organization’s next head coach, Las Vegas traded with the Seahawks for veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who started at quarterback in Carroll’s last days as the Seahawks’ head coach.

However, if the Raiders want Smith to have the sort of year they know he is capable of, they’ll have to surround him with an offensive line that’ll supply him with sufficient time in the pocket.

Which is why it’s so shocking that one contract dispute is playing out the way it has thus far into the offseason.

“Raiders LT Kolton Miller is not currently participating in the voluntary offseason program as he seeks a contract extension, per source. Miller, 29, is a seven-year starter and 2026 free agent. Las Vegas has not engaged in contract talks with the former first-round pick,” reported ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday.

First-year Raiders general manager John Spytek was asked about the contract situation in a joint press conference with Carroll, but he didn’t offer much in the way of concrete answers.

“I’m just going to give you our answer and it’s going to be this going forward — we’re not going to discuss contracts publicly,” Spytek said, according to Pro Football Talk.

“And this is certainly a voluntary part of the offseason program, so, you know, guys are free to come and go as they please.”

The Raiders will need Miller happy and playing if they want to get things turned around as quickly as possible, which makes this one of the most intriguing contract disputes across the league.