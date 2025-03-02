Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a significant decision for their plans at quarterback. Matthew Stafford’s return to the Los Angeles Rams was announced on Saturday, and the Raiders moved to another piece of business at the position.

Desmond Ridder won’t stay in Vegas for long. While the Raiders picked up the former University of Cincinnati quarterback, the Bearcat will need a new home now.

The Raiders have decided not to tender a contract to Ridder, a restricted free agent, who is now free to go elsewhere. That decision was made on Friday, which makes you wonder if they knew what was set to come.

The #Raiders informed QB Desmond Ridder they won’t tender him as a restricted free agent, per source. The former Cincinnati star, Ridder has 18 career starts for Atlanta and Las Vegas. An experienced option now set to hit the market. pic.twitter.com/wVBwHMxdlE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 28, 2025

“The Raiders informed QB Desmond Ridder they won’t tender him as a restricted free agent,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said.

In 2022, the Atlanta Falcons drafted Ridder in the third round out of Cincinnati. Ridder had just led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff, a team also aided by the strong play of cornerebacks Coby Bryant and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

Ridder’s stay in the NFL hasn’t gone particularly great, however. Since 2022, he’s played in 25 games and has 4,002 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

Last season, Ridder appeared in six games with the Raiders. He went 52 for 85, with 458 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

We’ll see if someone takes a chance on the former Bearcat this free agency.