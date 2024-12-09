Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders may have to change plans at quarterback.

After Aidan O’Connell suffered an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Desmond Ridder stepped in to play under center. It sounds like Ridder might be back in that position again next week.

When the Raiders play the Atlanta Falcons, Ridder could play if O’Connell can’t go. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided an update on the situation in Vegas and what the team’s plans are.

#Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell suffered a bone bruise in his knee, the MRI confirmed this morning, sources say. Despite reports to the contrary, O’Connell hasn’t been ruled out for Monday’s game. Desmond Ridder finished the game for Las Vegas at QB and would play if he can’t go. pic.twitter.com/ad41ztetES — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2024

“Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell suffered a bone bruise in his knee, the MRI confirmed this morning,” Rapoport said. “Despite reports to the contrary, O’Connell hasn’t been ruled out for Monday’s game.”

Rapoport added that Ridder, a former Falcon, would step in for Las Vegas if O’Connell can’t go.

This would qualify as a “revenge game” for Ridder, who Atlanta drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Falcons parted ways with Ridder after two seasons.

Atlanta is also dealing with QB issues of their own. They signed Kirk Cousins to a lucrative deal, but his performance has dwindled, and so have they. Rookie Michael Penix Jr. is in the background waiting for his shot.

We’ll see if that comes to pass soon too. For now, we have an idea what the Raiders will do one way or another.

[Ian Rapoport]