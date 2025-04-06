Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get things in the desert turned around. To achieve this, Las Vegas is trying to flood the organization with people who know what it takes to establish a winning culture.

Last season, the Raiders welcomed the winningest player in NFL history, former quarterback Tom Brady, into the franchise’s ownership group. Brady then played a massive role in bringing in legendary coach Pete Carroll as the Raiders’ next head coach.

However, it appears that Brady and Carroll don’t think everyone currently on the roster is a great fit for what they are trying to build, per one Raiders reporter.

“The (Raiders) are working to trade CB Jack Jones. But if they can’t work out a trade, Jones will be released on Monday,” reported Vegas Nation’s Vincent Bonsignore.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Spytek listened – everyone gone was good but one more needed to go, now find us a good one and a receiver,” one fan who is happy with the Raiders’ offseason thus far wrote on Twitter.

“Why announce this now and not after the draft? Not only that, but looking for a trade and if not, may be released Monday?? Who’s gonna trade when they know he could be cut? 2024 the whole team looked like crap and Jones looked nothing of what he did in 2023. Not feeling this,” someone else added.

“This might be one of their best moves of the offseason. Another team can get Jack for a 6th without having to compete with another team to sign him. The Raiders can fill the open spot through the draft. We have JB and DR already on the roster ready to take on the starting duties,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what else Brady and Carroll have planned.