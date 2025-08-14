Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Kirk Cousins is still a member of the Atlanta Falcons heading into the 2025 season, even though young quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has taken his job as the starting quarterback. However, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is making it known that he’s liked what he’s seen from Cousins in training camp.

“He’s been really good,” Morris said, according to Pro Football Talk. “You’re talking about going through progressions and actually throwing the ball wherever you need to throw it. Obviously, he has the ability to come out of the pocket a little bit better than this time last year, coming off a significant injury.

“That’s dramatically improved, like it improved throughout the season. … But, I really love where he’s at from a communication standpoint with Mike [Penix], from his coaches.

“I really love where he’s at from a communication standpoint with us, and it’s one of the things that you just can’t give him enough credit for. I knew, obviously, the swirling winds of the bad human of every person that comes out, he’s not that and those are the things that I was really confident in when I knew he can be here and be doing everything he needs to get done.

“Again, I don’t blame him for wanting to go somewhere else and try to start. It is what it is, that’s not his fault. I think it’s about the explanation of us being absolutely upfront and personal with him, and we’ve got the best results from him.”

Morris also discussed why he doesn’t feel like he needs to get Cousins on the field in the preseason.

“Kirk Cousins’ problem last year, when we had to make the change, was turnovers. All things that I can evaluate within the steady confines of what we’re doing right now,” Morris said. “So, if we feel like we want to get him out there, just to get him some work, and I’m going to definitely compromise with a guy that’s been playing the league for that long. That’s a guy that’s been playing the league for a lot of time.

“He knows the amount of work he requires. He knows exactly what he needs to be ready. And I’m definitely going to communicate with him, different than with Michael Penix, different than with anybody else on the football team when you’re talking about that kind of a vet.

“There are only a few other guys kind of like that, we’re talking about David [Onyemata]. We’re talking about Bradley Pinion. You’re talking about Aaron Rodgers. You’re talking about guys with significant experience that I can have that grown-man conversation with, and Kirk definitely fits that bill.”

IT’ll be interesting to see if Cousins finishes the season with the Falcons or if he gets his way and is traded to an organization where he can start.