The Dallas Cowboys have had one of the most lethal offenses in the NFL this season. Unfortunately for the Cowboys and their fans, on the other side of the ball, the Cowboys have had one of the worst defensive units in the league.

Dallas did its best to address its defensive shortcomings at the trade deadline, and its new acquisitions made their debuts on Monday Night Football in a contest with the Las Vegas Raiders.

One of those debuts belonged to defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who joined the team from the New York Jets. Williams exploded onto the scene for the Cowboys, tallying 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits in Monday’s win.

After the game, Williams said that he wants to keep up his dominant play and to help the team string together some wins.

“I want to keep stacking these, man,” he said, per the Cowboys’ official website. “I want to keep stacking these performances, and I want to keep getting better week in and week out. And it’s just the main goal, man, to keep getting better, keep stacking up the good things, fix the bad things, and win football games.”

Williams wasn’t the only one who had a strong showing on Monday, and that’s something that certainly isn’t wasted on him.

“I’m playing with some great individuals,” he said. “You got Kenny Clark, you’ve got Osa, you’ve got [Ezeiruaku] … the guys around me were playing unbelievable. It helped me. All I just kind of needed to do was my job. Having a great group of guys around me makes it easy for me.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the Cowboys’ defense allows the team to make a real playoff push or if this is coming too late in the season to have a real impact.