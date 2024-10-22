John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, a since-deleted post sparked a lot of speculation about the future of star quarterback Quinn Ewers with the Texas Longhorns, but Ewers has now broken his silence to provide some clarity.

On Monday afternoon, 247 Sports – a prominent and typically trustworthy news source – made a post on Instagram that said, “Texas QB Quinn Ewers will sit out the rest of the season to prepare for the NFL Draft.” The post was quickly deleted, but it was up long enough to cause a stir on social media.

Shortly after the post started making rounds on social media, ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel took to social media to shoot down the report.

“A report about Quinn Ewers leaving Texas for the NFL Draft is not true, per Ewers’ representative Ron Slavin. Ewers practiced today and is focused on Vanderbilt,” Thamel said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Then, later in the day, Ewers broke his silence on the matter and addressed the post himself.

In a post to his Instagram stories on Monday afternoon, Ewers posted a meme of former United States President Donald Trump with the text “Fake News,” clearly refuting the report that he planned to leave Texas.

Ewers and the Longhorns fell to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, suffering their first loss of the season.

During the game, Ewers struggled early and was briefly replaced by Arch Manning before halftime. However, Ewers returned to the field for the Longhorns in the second half and finished the game, playing much better.

After the game, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear that Ewers would remain the team’s starting quarterback going forward.

“Quinn’s our starting quarterback,” Sarkisian said according to ESPN. “I appreciate the fact that we’re fortunate enough to have a backup like Arch that can come into the game and provide a spark in some sense, but at the end of the day, Quinn’s our starter.”

Clearly, Ewers intends to stay, and he will remain the team’s starting quarterback.

[CJ Vogel]