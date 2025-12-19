Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has cemented himself as one of the top wide receivers in the league, and his connection with Matthew Stafford has the Rams offense humming. Unfortunately, things haven’t gone as well off the field as of late for Nacua.

The young receiver has found himself in some hot water after he appeared on an internet livestream and performed a gesture that was, by Nacua’s own admission, “antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people.”

Nacua made the admission in a statement in which he apologized and condemned all forms of hatred.

“I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people,” part of the statement read.

The league released a statement on its own on Thursday concerning the situation.

“The NFL strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual,” the league said in a statement Thursday. “The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society.”

The Rams organization addressed the situation as well.

“There is no place in this world for Antisemitism as well as other forms of prejudice or hostility towards the Jewish people and people of any religion, ethnicity, or race.”

Hopefully, Nacua realizes the severity of his actions and learns from his mistake.