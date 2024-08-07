Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

When the Pittsburgh Steelers brought in nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, it was widely assumed that he would be the starting quarterback for the team this season. That was complicated a little bit when they also brought in former Chicago Bears starter Russell Wilson, but it sounds like Wilson still has the upper hand in the quarterback competition.

This week, the Pittsburgh Steelers released their first depth chart of the preseason. When it came to the quarterback position, the Steelers decided to list Russell Wilson as their initial starting quarterback as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season.

During a press conference this week, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indicated that the decision to put Wilson ahead of Justin Fields on the depth chart was an accurate measure of where things stand in the quarterback competition.

“You guys saw the depth chart that I released yesterday,” Tomlin said. “That is real.”

But despite the depth chart decision, Tomlin reiterated that the competition remains open and that they will value each player’s performance during the preseason when it comes to making the final decision.

“Very much is a competition,” Tomlin said. “What happens in the stadium is weighted heavier than what happens in a practice setting.”

[Pittsburgh Steelers]