It was widely assumed that Russell Wilson would be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers when the team brought him in this offseason, and he took a big step toward officially earning that role this week.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers released their first depth chart of the preseason, and head coach Mike Tomlin decided to name Russell Wilson as the team’s initial starting quarterback over Justin Fields as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season.

During a press conference this week, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin pointed to the depth chart as he indicated that the decision to put Wilson ahead of Justin Fields on the depth chart was an accurate measure of where things stand in the quarterback competition.

“You guys saw the depth chart that I released yesterday,” Tomlin said. “That is real.”

While this is obviously not a final announcement about who will start at quarterback for the team this season, this is a pretty significant decision from Tomlin, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

While Wilson is in the “pole position” in the competition, Tomlin did indicate that the competition is still ongoing.

“Very much is a competition,” Tomlin said. “What happens in the stadium is weighted heavier than what happens in a practice setting.”

