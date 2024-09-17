Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Even though Russell Wilson was named the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers before the season began, Justin Fields has started the first two games for the team after Wilson suffered a calf injury. And it sounds like Fields will start again this week.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced that the team was preparing for Justin Fields to be the team’s starting quarterback once again this week.

Tomlin also said that the team would not consider changing quarterbacks until Wilson is fully healthy.

He did not seem willing to answer the hypothetical question about who would be the team’s starting quarterback once Wilson was healthy.

“We’re readying ourselves around Justin and we’ll stay in that mindset until something else happens,” Tomlin said according ot Pro Football Talk. “Hypotheticals is a waste of our time.”

With Fields leading the way, the Steelers have won each of their first two games, beating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 and the Denver Broncos this week.

The Steelers are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers this week.

We’ll have to see whether or not Fields can continue leading the team to success and prove himself as the team’s starting quarterback.

[Pro Football Talk]