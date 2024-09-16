Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 campaign has gotten off to a strong start. Despite uncertainty around who the starting quarterback will be week-to-week the Steelers are undefeated through two weeks.

Veteran quarterback Justin Fields has started for the team in its first two games, and while he’s impressed with his accuracy and ability to protect the ball, both issues that plagued him as a member of the Chicago Bears, the players around Fields have been equally impressive.

Second-year tight end Darnell Washington has left a massive impact on the field, paving the way for rushers with outstanding blocking in the running game. In Sunday’s contest against the Denver Broncos, Washington made his presence felt in the end zone.

The tight end caught the Steelers’ first touchdown pass of the season and the first of his young career. After securing the score Washington gave a salute to the crowd. This wasn’t just a run-of-the-mill celebration either.

According to The Athltic’s Mike DeFab, the salute was an honor to his brother Ezekiel, a marine who has had a massive impact on his life.

“Darnell Washington’s brother, Ezekiel, is a Marine who had a huge impact on his life. The TE promised to do the salute to honor him after his first TD,” DeFabo wrote on twitter.

Washington expanded on his brother’s situation, telling media members that Ezekiel is an active member of the Marines in DC.

Wahington hopes to continue his breakout year next week when the Steelers host the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers.