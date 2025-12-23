Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) stands on the field Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The NFL world was in disbelief when the Indianapolis Colts brought in Philip Rivers to serve as their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season after Daniel Jones went down with an Achilles injury. Since unretiring and returning to the field, Rivers has gone 0-2, but he’s still soaking in the experience as best as he can, considering it’s almost certainly the last time he’ll take the field.

“I’m torn on how to express it, because it’s been a blast,” Rivers said of returning to the sport, according to ESPN. “It’s been a blast to prepare and to go stinking get ready and go out there and warm up and do all that with these guys again.

“But, again, the name of the game is not go have a good time. It’s help find a way to lead your team to a win. And we’ve come up short.”

The Colts’ playoff hopes are now thinner than ever, as they need to win out and have the Houston Texans lose out.

“There’s no prize for losing,” Rivers said. “But, again, it was better this week from a standpoint of offensively and [putting] points on the board. But you’ve got to win. … Right now, we’re not getting that done and I know this locker room is hurting. Again, I’ve been a part of it for a short time, for two losses. And I know that it’s been a long slide now for over a month, and I know that’s tough.

“But we’ve just got to find a way to dig deep and find a way to win a football game.”

Still, the Colts haven’t been eliminated yet, meaning there’s still time to go on a Cinderella-esque playoff run.