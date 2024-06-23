Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had some legendary matchups throughout their careers in the NFL with Brady getting the better of Manning in the vast majority of them. And Manning is not shying away from that fact.

Peyton Manning was a main rival to Tom Brady throughout his career, but during Brady’s New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction this month, Manning acknowledged that Brady got the better of his team in most matchups.

“They liked me here … because I always lost here,” Manning joked during the ceremony, according to CBS Sports. “I’m much more popular than Eli [Manning] here, I promise you that. But no, absolutely, you knew when you were playing against a Tom Brady team, you better be at your best, because if you weren’t, Tom Brady was going to beat you every time.”

Brady ultimately won 11 of 17 matchups against Manning’s team. But even despite Brady’s record over Manning in their matchups, Manning still has a lot of respect for Brady and wants to support him as he continues to receive accolades.

“I’m honored to be here tonight,” Manning said. “And I promise I’ll be there in a couple years, when he is there in Canton as well.”

[CBS Sports]