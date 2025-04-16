The NFL draft is just over one week away, with teams that struggled last year looking to find the stars that will reverse their fortunes. However, this year’s class has been widely regarded as one of the weaker classes at the quarterback positon in recent memory.

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders have been viewed by most analysts and pundits as the consensus best quarterbacks in the class. However, one name has emerged as the best thrower of the ball for one general manager’s money.

“I spoke to a GM who I really trust and who is really good.. He told me that the best pure thrower of the football in this draft is Tyler Shough,” ESPN’s Peter Schrager on an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Fans reacted to the shocking development on social media.

“People will never understand that its not what the guy did or didnt do in College, its what you can get him to do in the Pros. Guys WILL go higher than theyre mocked, and some other guys whove already shown everything in their bag will slide,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Them pure throws were nowhere to be found against the ACC schools. This is ridiculously wild to even say lol,” another fan added.

“Zach Wilson also was the best thrower of the football I have seen in a decade. Relax yall. There’s too many factors that go into becoming a great nfl QB. Being a great thrower isn’t top of the list,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see where Shough lands and what sort of career he goes on to have as a professional.