Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll at a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are dead set on turning around the culture inside the building and establishing a winning mindset that has been missing from the organization since its relocation from Oakland.

To help achieve this, the Raiders brought in a pair of respected figures into the fold this past year. Legendary quarterback Tom Brady is now a part of the franchise’s ownership group, and legendary coach Pete Carroll is entering his first season as the Raiders’ head coach.

Now, Carroll is speaking on Brady’s day-to-day presence and impact across the organization.

“We’re phone buddies,” Carroll said, according to Pro Football Talk. “He hasn’t been out here but one time since we’ve been here, but we’ve talked a ton of times, and talking philosophy with Tom, you can imagine what a thrill it is because he’s the all-time competitor.

“It’s not just how he played, it’s how he lived, and how he sees the world, and how he attacks every opportunity he has. We’re so eye to eye on that it’s been a blast. It’s really been fun. The challenge of it is to bring that mentality and connect it to our entire franchise.”

Carroll said that Brady’s presence is a large part of what drew him to the organization in the first place.

“When Tom came on board here it changed my outlook to come here,” he said. “I thought that would be one of the great opportunities of all time, to have his presence. His presence is strong.

“John Spytek and him go back a ton of years and Johnny holds him in the highest regard. So we’re trying to infuse Tom’s mentality, we’re trying to bring it into the organization, because it’s so good and so unique and so one of a kind, I think it helps us to be a one-of-a-kind franchise.”