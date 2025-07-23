Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll at a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Legendary NFL coach Pete Carroll is back on the NFL sidelines. Carroll is gearing up for his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders after a brief hiatus from the sport following his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks.

Don’t go thinking that his time away from the game did anything to dampen his drive to win at the highest level. Carroll recently shared his expectations for the Raiders this upcoming season, and it’s hard to imagine loftier goals.

“We’re going to win a ton. We’re going to win a bunch of games,” he said, per a video from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I can’t even imagine anything [else]. I’ve been winning 10 games a year for 20 years or something, you know?

“What are my expectations? We’re going to win a bunch. And I don’t care who hears that — it doesn’t matter to me. It ain’t about what anybody hears, it’s about what we do.

“And so, that’s why expectations are really high. The standards need to be so that the expectations can be met. We’ll see what happens. I wish I could guarantee it to you, but I can’t even think of what else it could be but being really successful.”

Earlier in his Press conference, Carroll acknowledged that it would be difficult for anyone to have higher expectations than he did for the franchise.

“There is no limit. We’re going for it. We’re going to see how far we can take our club. We’re going to do it one step at a time. We’re just going to see how good we can be,” Carroll said, later adding, “The expectations and the standards we are setting are going to be as high as we can make them. That’s how we’ve always done that. So, we’re going to take it as far as we can as quickly as we can, see what that means.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the Raiders are as successful as Carroll is envisioning.