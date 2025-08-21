Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll at a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas brought in Pete Carroll as the franchise’s new head coach this offseason. With Carroll’s presence in the AFC North, the division has four of the most accomplished football coaches in history.

With Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, the Broncos’ Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh with the Chargers, and now Carroll, the AFC West boasts a combined five Lombardi Trophies, nine Super Bowl appearances, 20 conference championship appearances, and two collegiate national championships at the college level, three if you include Caroll’s vacated title with the USC Trojans.

In his Wednesday press conference, Carroll was asked about competing against coaches with such impressive resumes.

“Isn’t that something? Yeah, I think it’s great,” Carroll said, according to Pro Football Talk. “If you’re going to be any good, you got to beat the best teams. You have to beat them, and so if this division is loaded with that, then that’s what’s going to make us what we are.

“And going against Andy, and Sean, and Jimmy down there, it couldn’t be any more challenging because these guys are terrific football coaches, and they’re going to have a complete team.

“They’re going to bring their kicking game, they’re going to bring their run game, they’re going to bring their defense, and then they’re going to know how to highlight their special players.

“I mean, that’s what this league, really, I think dictates. I got to get my act together. I got to play up to those guys.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Carroll and the Raiders will be competitive in the division this season.