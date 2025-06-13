Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll at a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Legendary NFL coach Pete Carroll is back on the NFL sidelines, now as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, where he is reuniting with quarterback Geno Smith, who was his starting quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks.

Smith will be joined in the backfield by running back Raheem Mostert, who joined the team on a one-year deal this offseason, and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. Carroll spoke about the pair competing for the bulk of the workload this season.

“They’re gonna show us that when they get the chance to compete,” Carroll said. “I love having multiple guys play. I’m not relying on one guy. Thunder and Lightning back in the day, whatever it takes to get it done.

“We’re going to let the guys play for their play time. Raheem, I love having him. He’s an experienced guy, he’s been a great speedster for years. We’ve defended him for years and he’s been a nightmare for us.”

Carroll also touched on running backs Zamir White and Sincere McCormic having roles within the offense.

“Ashton is every bit what we hoped he would look like,” Carroll said. “He’s caught the ball well, done good stuff, taken everything seriously, terrific effort throughout. We made it a really big deal to him: Everyone’s watching you. He’s embraced that.”

Carroll said that every rostered running back is competing with Jeanty.\

“When we go to camp it’ll be game on,” Carroll said. “We’ll see what happens.”