New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs talks with a sidelines reporter before the Bills home game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025.

The Mike Vrabel experiment in New England has been a resounding success. In his first year as the head coach of the Pats, Vrabel has the franchise in firm control of the AFC East, and young quarterback Drake Maye would have a strong chance of winning MVP if the season ended today.

A big part of Maye’s success has also been due to the stellar play of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who joined the franchise this offseason after tearing his ACL last year as a member of the Houston Texans.

Diggs is more than willing to give credit to his quarterback for his reemergence as one of the game’s top receivers.