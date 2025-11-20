The Mike Vrabel experiment in New England has been a resounding success. In his first year as the head coach of the Pats, Vrabel has the franchise in firm control of the AFC East, and young quarterback Drake Maye would have a strong chance of winning MVP if the season ended today.
A big part of Maye’s success has also been due to the stellar play of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who joined the franchise this offseason after tearing his ACL last year as a member of the Houston Texans.
Diggs is more than willing to give credit to his quarterback for his reemergence as one of the game’s top receivers.
“I talk to him all the time. I broke my finger a couple weeks ago, so I was just telling him, ‘Hey, I love the way you throw the ball. I really appreciate it,’” Diggs said, according to Patspulpit.com. “He has the ability to put that touch on the ball and make it really easy to catch. I appreciate that.”
The superstar wide receiver made sure to downplay the seriousness of the injury.
“Don’t worry about it,” he said. “Least of my worries.”
Diggs expressed his gratitude for being back competing at the highest level.
“I’m thankful to be where I’m at,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming, but I think more importantly that I’m just still going right now. We’re in the thick of it. I feel like I can’t get caught up in the moment, but I would be remiss if I didn’t take a moment to thank God and thank my teammates. Thank everybody pushing me to where I’m at right now. But more importantly, I’m just still grinding.”
It’ll be interesting to see how far the Patriots can go this season.
About Qwame Skinner
Qwame Skinner has loved both writing and sports his entire life. In addition to his sports coverage at Comeback Media, Qwame writes novels, and his debut; The First Casualty, an adult fantasy, is out now.