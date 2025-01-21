Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits idle before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are hoping to get back to their dynastic ways after the departure of Tom Brady. Brady won six Super Bowls in New England side by side with future hall-of-fame head coach Bill Belichick.

2024 was the first season without either Brady or Belichick since the turn of the century, and the Pats didn’t have the sort of success they’d imagined. New England finished the season 4-13 and missed out on the playoffs.

Now, in an effort to get back to their winning ways, the Pats are bringing back someone from the dynasty, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“Throwback: The (Patriots) are expected to hire Josh McDaniels to be their offensive coordinator, sources say, his third stint in this role. The favorite all along, he interviewed today and solidified his standing. Now, he’ll join Mike Vrabel’s staff and work with Drake Maye,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.

Fans reacted to the reunion on social media.

“Too bad. Hoping for better, but Kraft loves friendly faces,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“This seems to be the best spot for Josh. Not sure why he could not translate his success here to success elsewhere. Unless it was not having Tom Brady as his QB,” one fan added.

“The only role he’s ever been successful in. Rookie Mac Jones had 3800 yards, 22 touchdowns, 92.5 rating in their one season together,” another fan added.

“Pats are quietly putting together a nice team… 1 or 2 more years and they are going to be a playoff team,” someone else added.

“as a life long patriots fan, this is the PERFECT hire! he will hold guys accountable and is perfect for Maye. Many superbowls are in our future again,” added a fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if McDaniels can replicate his previous success.