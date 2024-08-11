Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots’ decision to release JuJu Smith-Schuster came as a surprise to many, as the veteran wide receiver was expected to be one of the team’s top playmakers in 2024.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was asked about the decision to release Schuster, which he implied was related to the 27-year-old’s health.

“We just want him to get healthy,” Mayo said, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. “He still has some good ball left in him.”

New England signed Smith-Schuster to a three-year, $25.5 million contract ahead of the 2023 season — the same offseason it allowed Jakobi Meyers to leave in free agency. Appearing in 11 games (seven starts) last season, the USC product caught just 29 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown.

Smith-Schuster’s sudden release marks just the latest twist for the player who was once considered one of the best young wide receivers in all of football. But after catching 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns during his lone Pro Bowl season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, he has yet to reach the 1,000-yard mark again — although he did amass 933 receiving yards playing for the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2022 season.

