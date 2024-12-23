Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to clinch the AFC North on Saturday when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. At times throughout the game, Pittsburgh looked completely out of sorts on defense, allowing the Ravens to easily march down the field.

Per one prominent Steelers reporter, one star of the Steelers’ vaunted defense didn’t shy away from criticizing what he was seeing from his teammates on the field Saturday.

“I don’t even think it was trying to be Superman. I think it was just trying to make a play for the game. Just not trusting your teammates,” said linebacker Parick Queen according to Nick Farabaugh.

“You just gotta come in Monday, whatever, and just go to work and be accountable. You’re supposed to be in the meeting room, be in the meeting room. If you’re supposed to be in practice, do what you’re supposed to do in practice. Everybody’s supposed to be accountable. We’re all grown men. Starting from the top to the bottom. You just gotta be accountable to your teammates.

“If you ain’t doing this for your brother, you ain’t trying to see your brother succeed by you just doing your job. You’re doing a disservice to the team, to the organization, to the fans. So, like I said, we gotta take a long look when you’re a personal individual and see where the team wanna go.

“If we don’t all follow on the same page, then you just gotta get off the show.”

“Get kazee off this team he been nothing but horrible always blowing coverages enough of him,” one fan wrote on Twitter of one of the team’s defensive backs.

“this is indicative of things i don’t like hearing. i refuse locker room melt at this point. don’t make me come up there,” one fan added.

“We hear this every year. Tomlin doesn’t practice or prepare, maybe someone should ask why the Steelers are always unprepared for the start of games instead of just accepting it. Maybe. Even more than one question about this FACT is warranted,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the defense is sharper from here on out.