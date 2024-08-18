David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

During Saturday afternoon’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes pulled off an incredible behind-the-back pass to tight end Travis Kelce for a first down. But even though the pass certainly looked impressive, it was not Mahomes’ intent to simply do something that looked cool. In fact, it only happened because Kelce made a mistake.

During a press conference after the game, Patrick Mahomes called out Travis Kelce a bit as he pointed out that the star tight end actually ran the wrong route on the play, which he claims was the reason why he threw the ball behind his back “out of spite.”

“I didn’t do it to look cool,” Mahomes said according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “I literally did it as I was, like, pissed. I was like, ‘Why didn’t you run that route like that?’ It just worked out.”

Mahomes may not have been trying to “look cool” with the behind-the-back pass, but that certainly did not stop the play from going absolutely viral on social media and giving defenses one more thing to worry about when they go against him and the Chiefs this upcoming NFL season.

