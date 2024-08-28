Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was already quite famous before he began dating pop sensation Taylor Swift, but even teammate Patrick Mahomes admits that Swift amplified his fame and put him on a “huge platform.”

During a recent interview, Patrick Mahomes opened up a little bit about what he’s seen from the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as he admitted that Kelce has clearly seen his fame increase, but at the end of the day he’s still the same guy that he’s grown close to over the past few years.

“It’s a huge platform and everyone in the world can see it, deservedly so because of how great Taylor is , but it’s still Travis,” Mahomes said according to OK! Magazine. “I think that’s what makes it so cool, even though it’s such a big thing for the world.”

Obviously, Kelce and Mahomes have developed a pretty close relationship over the years given the amount of time they have spent together on the football field and in the locker room. He would know better than most how Swift has impacted Kelce’s personality, and it sounds like he thinks he has not changed all that much.

