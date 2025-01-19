Denny Medley-Imagn Images

After what was statistically the worst regular season performance of his entire career this season, Travis Kelce was dominant in the team’s playoff win over the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon. And quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not exactly surprised.

This season, Travis Kelce has had the worst receiving numbers of his career, recording fewer yards per game, yards per catch, and yards after catch along with a shorter average depth of the target, and fewer touchdown receptions this season compared to any other previous season.

But heading into Saturday’s game, Patrick Mahomes made it clear he was expecting Travis Kelce to elevate his game for the postseason.

“I think the greats elevate their game in the playoffs,” Mahomes said earlier this week. “It’s a higher intensity level where the best players and leaders make game-changing plays. Travis has shown that ability, and I anticipate nothing less from him as we enter this postseason.”

Kelce did just that.

In Saturday’s game, Kelce caught seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in a 23-14 win that helped propel the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game for the seventh-consecutive season.

While it was a strong showing from Kelce, Mahomes did not hold back his true thoughts on his teammate as he made it clear that this was exactly what he expected from him.

“Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games. . . . This is Playoff Trav,” Mahomes said according to Pro Football Talk. “He’s a leader, man. This is what he lives for, is playing in these moments, having the chance to make big-time plays. He goes out there and does that, and it seems like he does it in every single playoff game.”

The Chiefs and Mahomes would undoubtedly like to see more dominant showings like that from Kelce as they try to win an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title.

Kelce has clearly proven that he is more than capable of that.