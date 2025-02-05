Feb 4, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; The Nike football jerseys of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) at the NFL Shop at the Super Bowl LIX Experience at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The two top dogs of the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce don’t appear to be on the same page heading into the Super Bowl, which could be bad news for a team looking to become the first to ever three-peat as Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs’ run of dominance has caused many around the league to view Kansas City as the villains of the NFL, which Kelce said he loves in a recent episode of his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason.

“I love it,” Kelce said in the episode. “At one point in time, it wasn’t that. I was the ‘do you feel bad for ‘em guys.’ I’m enjoying doing this with the guys together. The guys that we have in there because it just makes us even more of a family.

“You just circle the wagons. When people are saying whatever they want, you just band together and it makes you appreciate more of what you have because people want what you have.”

However, following the comments Mahomes rebuked the statement in a media session and clarified that the team is not actually embracing the villain role.

“I don’t even think it’s embracing being the villains,” Mahomes told reporters. “We embrace who we are, and we believe we play the game the right way.

“We believe that we play with a lot of heart and a lot of passion for the game and then we win football games. If winning football games makes you a villain, we’re gonna keep going out there and doing it.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the two stars can get on the same page in time to pull off history.