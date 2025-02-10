Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes committed an array of turnovers in the Kansas City Chiefs’ humiliating Super Bowl loss. After the dispiriting performance, the star quarterback wasn’t short on accountability.

The Chiefs’ 40-22 loss in Super Bowl LIX was a bitter pill to swallow. But that’s how it goes sometimes, as the Chiefs found out Sunday night in New Orleans. An honest Mahomes took blame for throwing multiple costly interceptions that led to points for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Obviously the turnovers hurt, I take all the blame for that,” the quarterback said via Pro Football Talk.

Mahomes continued: “Those early turnovers swing the momentum of the game and they capitalized on them. They scored on one and they got a touchdown immediately after, so that’s 14 points I kinda gave them. It’s hard to come back from that in a Super Bowl. Just didn’t play up to my standard and I have to play better next time.”

Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. He may be absent, however, a standout Super Bowl performance. Arguably his best showing came against the Eagles the first time, when he went 21 for 27 for 187 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Other performances have seen interceptions, sometimes multiple. While he hadn’t played them out of games before, he hadn’t struggled as much as he did on Sunday.

That is perhaps what makes the Eagles’ performance so shocking. Philadelphia took it to Kansas City in ways they hadn’t been hit with. They did nothing complicated, but kept winning up front and piledrove the Chiefs down.

The three-peat dream is over. So now, we’ll see how Kansas City can respond next season.

How Mahomes and the team responds will tell us a lot about their ongoing legacy.