The Kansas City Chiefs had a brutally disappointing season. Not only did the Chiefs fail to win the AFC West division for the first time in a decade, but they failed to qualify for the playoff field entirely. To add injury to insult, literally, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with an ACL injury.

However, Mahomes plans to be back in time for what the Chiefs expect to be a comeback season.

“I want to be ready for Week 1. The doctors said I could,” Mahomes said, according to ESPN, “but I can’t predict what happens throughout the process. That’s the goal, to play Week 1 and have no restrictions. You want to be out there healthy and give us the best chance to win. I hope to do some things in OTAs and training camp and be able to do things there.”

Mahomes also got honest about the reality of the rehab process.

“What I’ve found out through this process is not every day is going to feel amazing,” Mahomes said. “You have to have somebody you trust that’s going to get the best out of you, but that’s going to keep you safe.”

“What I got from my doctor is obviously I had the ACL and the LCL but everything else was clean,” the quarterback said in his first comments since going down.

“As bad as it was, it was as clean as it could be. There’s a lot of little things that could happen around that knee that I didn’t know. So now it’s just about rehabbing and getting the ACL and the LCL right.”

Mahomes knows he’ll have to temper himself as he works his way back.

“Knowing me, I’m going to push it to the exact limit every single day,” Mahomes said. “There’s places you can’t go yet. You want to, but you can’t go yet. And they’re doing it for a reason. It starts with Dr. Cooper and his team, and Julie and the training room.”