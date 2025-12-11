Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are not having the sort of year they envisioned. After losing in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles a season ago, the Chiefs opened the season hell bent on making their way back up the mountain to reclaim the Lombardi Trophy.

The Chiefs are 6-7. Sunday night’s loss to the Houston Texans eliminated Kansas City from winning the AFC West and pushed them even further out of the wild-card picture. Still, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows that an unlikely run is still possible.

“I always want to win, so it’s not like I have to draw too far,” Mahomes said on Wednesday, per Pro Football Talk, “but when I look at it now, I don’t know what the percentages are but I know they’re not high and I think it’d be special if we get to the playoffs and can make a run.

“So why not give ourselves a chance to do that? And we have to start by winning a football game, so that’s what we’ll start at.”

Mahomes said that the team will lean on the championship culutre it has established from previous seasons.

“We’re in an unprecedented territory, someplace that we haven’t been since I’ve been here,” Mahomes said in his Wednesday press conference, via transcript from the team. “I think you lean on the guys that have battled through adversity and came out better on the other side. That’s Chris [Jones], Trav [Kelce], all of these guys that have won championships.

“It hasn’t always been pretty, but it’ll really test us to see what type of character we are and I think we got the guys in the room to do it.”