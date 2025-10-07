Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs came into this season with a one-track mind. Kansas City is eager to get back to the Super Bowl after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in embarrassing fashion in Super Bowl LIX.

Unfortunately for Kansas City, Monday night’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars dropped the team to 2-3 in the season, and 0-3 in one-score games, something they’d previously excelled at.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed the state of things after the game.

“Obviously, it sucks,” Mahomes said, according to ESPN. “You let a game slip away. It still sucks whenever you get a lead and you’re not able to hold it.

“We have the guys and we’ve executed at certain points in games and looked really good, but we crush ourselves with penalties and mistakes,” Mahomes went on. “We’ve done that to ourselves all season long. It’s been one guy here or there. In this league, it’s so close that those [moments] change games.

“We’ve got to be better. We’ve lost too many games already.”

The Chiefs know they have a tough road in front of them, and the schedule won’t be getting any more accommodating moving forward. Kansas City’s next game will be against the red-hot Detroit Lions.

If the Chiefs fall again, it might be time to have some conversations about whether the Chiefs are the team we thought they were heading into the season.