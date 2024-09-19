Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs brought back running back Kareem Hunt this week to add a little bit of help to the running back position after the injury to Isiah Pacheco, and it sounds like Patrick Mahomes is happy to have him even despite his past transgressions.

During a recent press conference, Patrick Mahomes offered his reaction to the team bringing back Kareem Walker as he opened up a little bit about their relationship.

“He came to my wedding,” Mahomes said Wednesday according to Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride. “He went to Cleveland, had a good career there, has learned and become a better person, and I’m glad to have him back now. Let’s get him accustomed to the offense and see how fast we can get him out there.”

However, the signing does not come without controversy.

Walker previously played for the Chiefs but was cut by the team after a video emerged showing him pushing a woman down and kicking her.

Mahomes addressed that, as well.

“I think everyone has friends that make mistakes, and obviously, some are bigger than others,” Mahomes said. “But at the same time, you want to make the person better, and you want to see them taking the right steps to become a better person for themselves, their family, and the rest of society. I think you’ve seen that with Kareem, and so I’ve stayed in touch with him to see how he’s doing, how his family is doing, everything like that.

“He’s been able to carve out a great career in the NFL, and you’ve seen he’s been able to keep his nose clean and be a better person, and that’s what you want to see.”

We’ll have to see how things go on and off the field for Walker.

