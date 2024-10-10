Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in attendance for Game 3 of the Major League Baseball playoff series between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees. But some seem to think his antics at the game were a little too much.

It’s widely known that Patrick Mahomes is an avid supporter of the Royals. In fact, he’s actually a part owner of the team. So it wasn’t exactly surprising to see him in the stands for the important postseason showdown with the Yankees on Wednesday night.

Mahomes was seen in the stands alongside his brother Jackson, his wife Brittany, and his former Chiefs teammate, wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, who is a massive Yankees fan and is even named after Yankees legend Lou Gehrig.

The two former teammates were obviously rooting for different teams, and Mahomes had no problem talking a little bit of trash when things were going well for his team.

During the bottom of the fifth inning, the Royals tied the game with a clutch triple from second baseman Michael Massey.

After the play, Mahomes could be seen jumping and screaming in the face of Dieter, sparking outrage from fans.

Patrick Mahomes is at the Royals game and he is FIRED UP 😭 pic.twitter.com/gPuKEB1pgR — MLB (@MLB) October 10, 2024

“Mahomes acting like a punk after this one,” one fan wrote on X.

“Mahomes is annoying….very annoying,” another fan added.

“The Mahomes’ continue to be the most annoying people on earth,” another fan said.

“Mahomes is classless,” another fan added.

“Mahomes seems as annoying as his brother,” a fan said.

Unfortunately for Mahomes, the Royals ultimately lost the game 3-2.

