It seems like Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes fell victim to a pretty serious crime last month along with Travis Kelce while they were away at one of their games.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports, Patrick Mahomes and his teammate Travis Kelce each had their homes burglarized on Oct. 7 while they and their families were away at their game against the New Orleans Saints.

“Sources familiar with the situation tell us Kelce’s Leawood, Kansas mansion was broken into just hours later … on Oct. 7 — the same day the Chiefs took on the Saints in a ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup at Arrowhead Stadium,” TMZ reported on Tuesday.

“It’s currently unclear what — if anything — was taken. In the Mahomes case, officials say they’re still investigating the matter. In Kelce’s, a police activity log appears to show that the break-in was reported sometime on Oct. 8 — but no further details were available.”

“Our sources say they believe the two burglaries may be part of a larger crime spree in the area,” the TMZ report continued.

Obviously, this is some pretty horrible news for Mahomes, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media from fans.

“That stinks! People suck,” one fan wrote on X.

“People just hate greatness,” another person said.

“How don’t they have 24 hour security,” another fan added.

“Idiots, get a job and buy your own stuff,” someone else added of the thieves.

“Someone really thought robbing Mahomes and Kelce’s homes was a good idea? Bold move, considering one of them throws bullets for a living and the other bulldozes people for fun. If they catch the guy, he better hope their punishment isn’t a 1-on-1 game,” someone else said.

“The only loss they took this season,” a fan quipped.

It’s not clear whether or not police have any leads on the thieves.

