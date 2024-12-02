Photo Credit: NBC

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has done a lot of incredible things over the course of his career. But even he had to give props to his AFC rival, Josh Allen, after his ridiculous touchdown throw and catch in their Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Allen did the best he could in very hazardous conditions in Buffalo, a city that has recently gotten over two feet of snow this weekend ahead of the game.

The conditions didn’t get any better by the time the game started, which meant that offense was going to be at a minimum for both teams. Or at least we thought that would be the case…

Allen didn’t have his best game as a passer. But the Bills offense was efficient nonetheless, cruising to a 35-10 victory over the 49ers that wasn’t really competitive the entire way.

One play in particular got fans out of their seats. In the third quarter, Allen was able to find wide receiver Amari Cooper near the goal line. The 49ers stopped him short, but Cooper was miraculously able to lateral the ball back to Allen, who then dove into the endzone.

INSANE BILLS TD IN THE SNOW! Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth on the NBC SNF call, with Collinsworth going nuts. 🏈🪄🌨️🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/dKImxxsuTC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 2, 2024

The ridiculous touchdown got the attention of Patrick Mahomes watching the game at home, who took to social media to offer his reaction to his rival’s highlight play.

“That was lit!” wrote Mahomes on X.

For this play, Allen received both a passing and a receiving touchdown on the stat sheet. And later in the game, he would also rush for a touchdown to largely put the game out of reach.

With this, he became the first player since Christian McCaffrey in 2022 to have a “hat trick” of touchdowns in a game, meaning that they rushed for, threw, and caught a touchdown.

Mahomes and Allen of course battled just two weeks ago, with Allen and the Bills getting the better of the Chiefs to hand them their first loss of the season.

Obviously, Allen and Mahomes have a ton of respect and admiration for one another. So it is perhaps no surprise to see Mahomes giving Allen his flowers for what many are calling the play of the season thus far.

