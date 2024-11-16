Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the victim of a burglary last month, and it sounds like he’s going to do everything he can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Patrick Mahomes and teammate Travis Kelce were the victims of burglaries at their homes around the same time as their game against the New Orleans Saints.

TMZ went on to report this week that Mahomes has beefed up his security to make sure

“Our sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell us in the days after Mahomes’ Belton mansion was broken into on Oct. 6 … the Chiefs star heightened safety measures around his home,” TMZ reported this week.

“In addition, we’re told the gated community that Mahomes lives in also made some security moves … in an effort to put its members’ minds at ease.”

Earlier this week, Mahomes was asked about the incident during his press conference.

While he could not share too many specifics about the investigation since it is still ongoing, he did express that it was “frustrating” and “disappointing.”

“I can’t get into too many of the details, ‘cause the investigation is still ongoing, but obviously something that you don’t want to happen, to really anybody, but obviously yourself,” Mahomes said.

Police have not given many details on the investigation or named any suspects.

We’ll have to see whether or not the perpetrators are ever apprehended.

