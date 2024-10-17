Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs may be undefeated, but that doesn’t mean that star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has lived up to expectations.

This week, prominent Fox Sports analyst Rob Parker did not hold back in his criticism of Patrick Mahomes this season.

During a recent episode of Fox Sports Radio’s The Odd Couple, Parker went as far as to claim that Mahomes was basically just New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones with a great defense.

“The Chiefs continue to win in spite of Patrick Mahomes,” Parker said.

“I’m not talking about lifetime achievement or his legacy, but right here, right now when I look at Patrick Mahomes and his play I think of Daniel Jones with a great defense. That’s what Patrick Mahomes has turned into. I know people don’t wanna believe it, or say ‘Rob, you’re being overdramatic and dissing Patrick Mahomes!’… When you start looking at these stats, it’s staggering.”

It’s quite a staggering claim, but Parker came prepared.

To illustrate his point, he came up with a few stats to compare the two quarterbacks.

“I can’t get over how bad the Kansas City Chiefs are. How are you 30th in the red zone with Patrick Mahomes? He’s Daniel Jones with a great defense!” Parker said. “If I were to tell you he had no touchdowns and an end zone pick, you would be like ‘That’s all he did?’

“Here are the numbers for the season. Mahomes averages 263.6 total yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions in five games, with a passer rating of 88.9. Daniel Jones averages 249.2 total yards, with six touchdowns, and only three interceptions, and his rating is 86.3. There ain’t much separation! Patrick Mahomes is Daniel Jones with a great defense! Am I lying or am I being truthful?”

“I’m trying to keep it real and live in the here and now,” he continued. “This is not a lifetime achievement. That’s what people always try to get on. I’m not going to defend him when Daniel Jones has less interceptions and the same quarterback rating. We think of Daniel Jones as the low of the low. They should never be on par. Not for a game, not for five games. They should NEVER be on par. Last year was bad too. Didn’t he have 16 or 17 interceptions?? Maybe it’s that Kermit the Frog voodoo doll that the Raiders have!”

Whether or not you agree with the Jones comparison, it is pretty clear that Mahomes has not played his best football to start the season.

He’ll obviously have to be better if the Chiefs are going to win their third consecutive Super Bowl title.

[Fox Sports Radio]