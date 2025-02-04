Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the cusp of making NFL history. If the Chiefs manage to beat the Eagles on Sunday, they’ll become the first team to ever win three straight Super Bowls.

However, the Chiefs’ unprecedented run of dominance has led to the franchise being seen as the Death Star of the NFL, with many fans rooting for whoever the Chiefs are playing against any given week.

Star tight end Travis Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he appreciates Kansas City being perceived as the Bad Guys.

“I love it,” Kelce said in a recent episode. “At one point in time, it wasn’t that. I was the ‘do you feel bad for ‘em guys.’ I’m enjoying doing this with the guys together. The guys that we have in there because it just makes us even more of a family.

“You just circle the wagons. When people are saying whatever they want, you just band together and it makes you appreciate more of what you have because people want what you have.”

However, the top dog of the Chiefs’ dynasty, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has come out against Kelce’s “embrace” of the villain role.

“I don’t even think it’s embracing being the villains,” Mahomes said in a media session before the Super Bowl. “We embrace who we are, and we believe we play the game the right way.

“We believe that we play with a lot of heart and a lot of passion for the game and then we win football games. If winning football games makes you a villain, we’re gonna keep going out there and doing it.”

Regardless of whether Kelce or Mahomes is right about how the team embraces the role, if they pull off the three-peat, they’ll undoubtedly be the villains of the NFL for every other fanbase.