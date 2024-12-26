Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Christmas Day, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes punched his team’s ticket to a first-round bye in the AFC for this coming postseason with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. But more importantly, he may have just made sure that he would be able to make it to the birth of his third child.

Back in July, Mahomes shared on social media that he and his wife Brittany Mahomes are expecting their third child.

While it’s unclear how far along Brittany was at this point, it obviously begged the question as to how the Chiefs’ schedule may conflict with her due date.

It does not seem like it will conflict at all thanks to the Chiefs’ big win. After the Chiefs’ victory, Patrick used his postgame on-field interview to reveal how he had told his wife that they would get the No. 1 seed so “we can go have that baby”.

“I told my wife I was gonna get her the No. 1 seed so we can go have that baby. So we got the one-seed.”

“I told my wife I was gonna get her the No. 1 seed so we can go have that baby.” ❤️@PatrickMahomes | @BrittanyLynne | #NFLonNetflix pic.twitter.com/0Ns5fLtEwh — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2024

Brittany seemingly got the public message from her husband, responding in a story on Instagram that Patrick is “always keeping his promises”.

This likely means that Brittany Mahomes is scheduled to have her baby at some point over the next three weeks.

The Chiefs will likely sit their starters in Week 18 since they have already secured a first-round bye. Then, they will have a week off during the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. And then finally, they will be playing again in the Divisional Round, which is over three weeks from Christmas Day.

Patrick Mahomes surely wanted to give the Chiefs the best chance of going far in the postseason, which is undoubtedly with a first-round bye.

But clearly, he was playing for far more than just the Chiefs. This is perhaps why he was so great in the game, throwing for 320 yards and three touchdowns in what may be his best game all season.

[NFL on X]