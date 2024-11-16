Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, news broke that Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were the victims of burglaries at their homes last month, and Mahomes has broken his silence on the matter.

TMZ Sports revealed that both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had their homes targeted by burglars during the same weekend that the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the New Orleans Saints in a primetime Monday night game.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes broke his silence on the incident.

Although Mahomes refrained from sharing specific details about the ongoing investigation, he described the situation as “frustrating” and “disappointing.”

“I can’t get into too many of the details, ‘cause the investigation is still ongoing, but obviously something that you don’t want to happen, to really anybody, but obviously yourself,” Mahomes said this week according to 41KSHB Kansas City.

When asked if he or anyone else was at home during the burglary, Mahomes chose not to provide any further information.

However, he did indicate that he would address the incident publicly once the investigation concludes.

“But I’m sure at some point that will be talked about,” Mahomes said.

TMZ also reported that the burglaries are believed to be part of a larger crime spree and that the FBI has joined the investigation.

So far, authorities have not shared any information regarding potential suspects.

