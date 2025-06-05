Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll at a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have a new coaching staff after bringing in legendary head coach Pete Carroll this offseason. However, Carroll elected to keep the incumbent defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham, on his staff in the same role.

Carroll is the third Raiders head coach that Graham has served under, and he’s been impressed with what he’s seen thus far.

“I mean, anytime you get a chance to work with someone with that experience, that level of success, I couldn’t be happier with the experience going on right now, just in terms of to bounce ideas off of him and hear different ways of doing things,” Graham said, according to Pro Football Talk.

“It’s been really beneficial for my growth, if I’m being selfish. It’s just something really good and positive for me. And then the track record just, I mean, why wouldn’t you listen? I mean, you’ve got to listen. It’s been great. It’s been great.”

Graham also touched on what feels different with Carroll at the helm.